Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Nancy Cruickshank Sells 281 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Cruickshank sold 281 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $69,044.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,540.87. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.61 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a PE ratio of 86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on FLUT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

