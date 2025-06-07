McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) CAO David M. Whitney Sells 500 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) CAO David M. Whitney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,229.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

