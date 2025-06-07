Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Sells 265 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total transaction of $64,644.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,180.92. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE FLUT opened at $249.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.37. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.85.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $301.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after buying an additional 81,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,913,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,210,000 after buying an additional 61,833 shares during the period.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.