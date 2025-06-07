Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Director Sells 265 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total transaction of $64,644.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,180.92. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%
NYSE FLUT opened at $249.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.37. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.85.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after buying an additional 81,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,913,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,210,000 after buying an additional 61,833 shares during the period.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
