Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.90 and last traded at $138.67. 532,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 626,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 213,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after buying an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,438,000 after buying an additional 129,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,712,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.