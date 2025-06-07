Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. 73,210,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 74,477,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.