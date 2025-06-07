Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $720,730,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

