First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $140.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

