Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 58,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 141,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

