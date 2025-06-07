Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 58,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 141,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Lotus Technology Trading Up 1.8%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.43.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lotus Technology Company Profile
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.