Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 27070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.89. The company has a market cap of C$567.66 million, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 178.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Litchfield sold 18,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$160,564.28. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

