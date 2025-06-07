Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Defi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 1,135,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,156,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEFT shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Defi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Defi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Defi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DEFT
Defi Technologies Stock Up 7.7%
Defi Technologies Company Profile
DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
