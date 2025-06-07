AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 5,507,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,063,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.