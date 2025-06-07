Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.89, but opened at $76.85. Ciena shares last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 3,508,713 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $44.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,370 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,434.10. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $443,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,534,199.82. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,319. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

