Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $276.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

