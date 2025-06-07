Intergy Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.