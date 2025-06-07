Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.8%

GILD stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 303.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,929 shares of company stock worth $6,748,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

