Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 2,217 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE UPS opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.