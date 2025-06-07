Persium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,201,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $56,849,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 24.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
