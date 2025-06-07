Persium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,201,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $56,849,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

