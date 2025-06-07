First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 72,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 142,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Barclays decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

