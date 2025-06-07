Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 2,082 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Viking comprises 3.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of VIK opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion and a PE ratio of 39.69. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viking

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.