Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.7% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 17,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 511 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.45, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,246 shares in the company, valued at $51,564,964.44. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,736 shares of company stock worth $139,837,528. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

