Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 191 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after buying an additional 137,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.61 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

