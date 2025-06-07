Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.