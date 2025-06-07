Sara Bay Financial Sells 1,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,649,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $160.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

