Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 327,980 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,980 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 1.66% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $58,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,775,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. This represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $541,439.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,090.18. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,375 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,147 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

