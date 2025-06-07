Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 327,980 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,980 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 1.66% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $58,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,775,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. This represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $541,439.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,090.18. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,375 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,147 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
