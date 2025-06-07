International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $268.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $270.17.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

