DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DocuSign updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DOCU Free Report ) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.