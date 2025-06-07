DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DocuSign updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU
DocuSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.