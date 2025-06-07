Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Announces Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.150-0.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.
BRZE stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.
In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,052.74. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,189 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $329,701.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,784.84. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,814 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
