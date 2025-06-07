Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Announces Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.150-0.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 17.6%

BRZE stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,052.74. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,189 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $329,701.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,784.84. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,814 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Braze stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Braze, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRZE Free Report ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Braze

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.