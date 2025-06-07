Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.020–0.960 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.350–0.330 EPS.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 186,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,811.80. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $210,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $10,714.59. This trade represents a 95.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rubrik by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

