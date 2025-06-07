Jeremy Andrus Acquires 250,000 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,052,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,392,248.52. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Andrus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Jeremy Andrus acquired 176,425 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $257,580.50.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Jeremy Andrus acquired 300,762 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $403,021.08.

On Monday, June 2nd, Jeremy Andrus acquired 3,200 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,384.00.

Traeger Trading Up 9.3%

Traeger stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38. Traeger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Traeger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Traeger by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

