Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) CFO Steven Tomsic Sells 5,607 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Tomsic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60.

FOX opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

