Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 13,878 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 13,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $171,532.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,450,018 shares in the company, valued at $17,922,222.48. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATEC opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Alphatec’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alphatec by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,780 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 1,818.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

