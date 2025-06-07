NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Arthur B. Laffer Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,729.04. This represents a 10.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 3.9%
Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
