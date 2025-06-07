NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Arthur B. Laffer Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,729.04. This represents a 10.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

