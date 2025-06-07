James M. Kilts Acquires 15,755 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts purchased 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $19,536.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,363,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,087.20. This represents a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.02. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 395,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 479,348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

