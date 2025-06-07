SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $55,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $135.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

