Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,066,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.