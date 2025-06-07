Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $519.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

