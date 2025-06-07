Disciplined Investments LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 34,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.56 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

