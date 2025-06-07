Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to “Hold”

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Toro’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Toro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 996,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 498,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $36,561,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 445,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.