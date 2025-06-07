Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $519.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.20 and a 200 day moving average of $465.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $102,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 173,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 55.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

