Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WEX opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.17. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.