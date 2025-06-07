Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 113 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

