Harrington Investments INC Buys 157 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.