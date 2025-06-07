KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,881 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

