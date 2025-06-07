Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $591.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

