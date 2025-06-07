Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $265.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $265.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

