Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 144 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $180.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average of $176.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

