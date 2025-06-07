Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Mark R. Patterson Sells 175 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 456.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

