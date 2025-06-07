SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $672.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.