Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ehrlich Financial Group cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.5% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VIG stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.