Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 26,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

EFA opened at $89.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.